Marino Stram & Associates LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 843 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $3,145,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $29,971,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.70.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $421.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $439.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

