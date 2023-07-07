Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,622 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $22,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,198,000 after buying an additional 548,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,763,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,344,000 after purchasing an additional 51,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,980,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marriott International Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.69.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $182.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.72. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $184.97.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

Marriott International Profile

