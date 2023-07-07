Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of MMLP opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.01. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $244.53 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 573,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 31,999 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

