Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 399.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,474,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,605 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,139,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,490,000 after purchasing an additional 711,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,447,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,661,000 after buying an additional 490,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.56.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,045.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LYV opened at $91.64 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $99.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.20. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 226.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

