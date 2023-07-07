Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 2,283 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Leslie’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,272,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,635 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 879,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 169,757 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Leslie’s by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 79,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,623,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 201,634 shares during the period.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $17.13.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.36 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 7.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.14.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

