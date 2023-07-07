Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Repligen were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,128,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $959,665,000 after buying an additional 24,998 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,070,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,513,000 after buying an additional 1,411,078 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,615,000 after buying an additional 142,480 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,315,000 after buying an additional 65,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,601,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,232,000 after buying an additional 82,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,605.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.44.

Shares of RGEN opened at $141.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $134.64 and a 52-week high of $262.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.54.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.43 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

