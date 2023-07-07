Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Performance

REG stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.17. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $68.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.41.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REG. StockNews.com began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.