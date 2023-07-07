Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $730,000 Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ODP were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ODP by 4.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ODP by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ODP by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ODP during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of ODP by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ODP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on ODP in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

ODP Trading Down 1.6 %

In other news, EVP John Gannfors sold 36,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $1,669,709.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,865.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODP opened at $47.43 on Friday. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $53.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.44. ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

ODP Company Profile

(Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.