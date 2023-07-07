Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $749,000 Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Banner were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BANR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Banner by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 237,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 54,173 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Banner by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Banner by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,342,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Banner by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Banner by 515.6% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 59,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 49,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Banner Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ BANR opened at $43.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.58. Banner Co. has a one year low of $41.57 and a one year high of $75.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. Banner had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $162.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.97 million. Research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banner

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 667 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.77 per share, with a total value of $30,528.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,641.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Clarence Pedersen acquired 1,000 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.79 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,447.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,641.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,248 shares of company stock valued at $102,902. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

(Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.