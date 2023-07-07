Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $766,000 Stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 60.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock opened at $66.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.03. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.86.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $688.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.30 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 56.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CEIX shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on CONSOL Energy from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CONSOL Energy in a report on Monday, March 27th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

