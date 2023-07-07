Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $840,000 Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,578 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,221,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,477,000 after buying an additional 1,097,862 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth approximately $10,473,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 389.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,864,000 after buying an additional 719,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,327,000 after buying an additional 544,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $274.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

