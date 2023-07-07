Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $856,000 Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 35.2% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 45.1% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 377,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,709,000 after acquiring an additional 117,409 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 74.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 43.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 45,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

NYSE:IIPR opened at $72.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a current ratio of 17.70. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.11.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.46). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $76.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

