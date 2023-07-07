Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 22,725 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 58,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,605,000 after buying an additional 4,602,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Shares of UE opened at $15.68 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $17.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.45). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $99.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 400.03%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

