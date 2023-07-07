Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stock Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart stock opened at $75.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.18. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $79.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.88.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on PSMT shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,551.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PriceSmart news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $100,802.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,551.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $737,201. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

