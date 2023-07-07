Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATGE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,251,000 after purchasing an additional 92,962 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth $3,033,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth $617,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $369.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.47 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATGE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $327,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 275,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,362,774.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $327,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 275,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,362,774.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,282,375.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

