Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CORT. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $716,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,997 shares in the company, valued at $811,508.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $716,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,508.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

