Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,469,000 after buying an additional 683,680 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,620,000 after buying an additional 605,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $15,553,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,050,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $6,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $38.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.42. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 5,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $197,211.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,581.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $69,363.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,874.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 5,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $197,211.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,581.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,318. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.