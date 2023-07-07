Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 110 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 539.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $178.25 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.98 and a 1-year high of $186.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.33 and its 200-day moving average is $169.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.84. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $411.77 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.00%.

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

In other news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $214,042.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,853.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $273,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,788.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $214,042.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,966,853.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALG. DA Davidson raised their target price on Alamo Group from $208.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

About Alamo Group

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.