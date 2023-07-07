Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,129 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,349,000 after acquiring an additional 538,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,577,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,777,000 after acquiring an additional 44,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,308,000 after acquiring an additional 28,011 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,582,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,322,000 after acquiring an additional 80,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,707,000 after acquiring an additional 55,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.81. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.05%.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,086.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,086.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Skerritt sold 3,310 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $69,642.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,145.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,374 shares of company stock worth $4,938,179 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SKT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns (or has an ownership interest in) and/or manages a portfolio of 36 centers with an additional center currently under development. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.9 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

See Also

