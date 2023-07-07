Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 245 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,798,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,578,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,914,000 after purchasing an additional 287,016 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 41.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 146,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after purchasing an additional 29,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 12,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $820,529.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $320,688.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,681. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 12,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $820,529.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,701. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MHO opened at $80.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 6.17. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $88.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.38.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $1.28. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

