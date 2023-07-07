Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 245 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,798,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,578,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,914,000 after purchasing an additional 287,016 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 41.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 146,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after purchasing an additional 29,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
MHO opened at $80.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 6.17. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $88.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.38.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $1.28. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.
