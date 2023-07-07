Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 296 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Shutterstock by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Shutterstock by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSTK. StockNews.com began coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shutterstock Price Performance

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 5,400 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $406,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,449,354 shares in the company, valued at $861,449,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SSTK opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average of $62.13. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $81.23.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $215.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.08 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Shutterstock Profile

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Further Reading

