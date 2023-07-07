Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 490 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AX. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.16.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $247,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

