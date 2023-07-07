Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 539 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AAR were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of AAR by 27.2% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of AAR by 5.9% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of AAR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 149,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AAR by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,888,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR Price Performance

AAR stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAR Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AAR has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $57.67.

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Further Reading

