Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 728 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trinity Industries by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,460,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trinity Industries by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,159,000 after purchasing an additional 849,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $21,951,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $7,828,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Trinity Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,536,000 after purchasing an additional 226,784 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

TRN opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average of $25.14. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.42. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Trinity Industries Cuts Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.63 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

