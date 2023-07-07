Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,675 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tapestry by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,622 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 34,804 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 77.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 182,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 79,498 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $483,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.94. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.92.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.