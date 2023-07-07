Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Materion’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MTRN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. CL King raised their price target on shares of Materion from $128.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Materion Stock Performance

Materion stock opened at $116.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.34. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $64.89 and a fifty-two week high of $121.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.10 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Materion will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $242,674.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,130.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $242,674.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Materion by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Materion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Materion by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Materion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 40,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Materion by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

See Also

