Maureen M. Gathagan Buys 906 Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Free Report) Director Maureen M. Gathagan bought 906 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.08 per share, with a total value of $20,004.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,426 shares in the company, valued at $119,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPB opened at $22.12 on Friday. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.17). Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $40.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPB. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 78,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 61,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 21.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,467,000 after buying an additional 51,930 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 351.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 45,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

(Free Report)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.