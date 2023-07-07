Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. CL King initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.76.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock opened at $86.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

