Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Hi Line Capital Management LLC

Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 3.6% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $467,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 570.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 45,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 39,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 223,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,725,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $111.76 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $283.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

