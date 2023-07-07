Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 64 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after buying an additional 8,347,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $3,105,677,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,208,055,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after buying an additional 1,764,312 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,391,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after buying an additional 720,823 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $517.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $525.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $550.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

