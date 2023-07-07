Merit Financial Group LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

CSCO stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.02. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

