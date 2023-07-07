Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 2,574 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,055,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $182.78 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.83.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.