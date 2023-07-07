Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1,908.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,488,930 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.48.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $291.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $298.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

