Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Hits New 52-Week High at $291.90

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $291.90 and last traded at $291.84, with a volume of 2992652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Edward Jones raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.48.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.05. The company has a market capitalization of $748.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,736 shares of company stock worth $9,488,930. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

