MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO) Short Interest Update

MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,300 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 281,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

MicroAlgo Stock Performance

Shares of MLGO stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. MicroAlgo has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04.

MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.83 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLGO. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MicroAlgo in the first quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroAlgo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of MicroAlgo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroAlgo during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

MicroAlgo Inc develops and delivers central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.

