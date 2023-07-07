MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $377.84

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $377.84, but opened at $367.01. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $365.14, with a volume of 205,636 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.41.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $30.10. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 174.90%. The company had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($10.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 29.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.66, for a total value of $2,956,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,412.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,590,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in MicroStrategy by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 54.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,615,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the period. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.