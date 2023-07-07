Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) vs. 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Head to Head Analysis

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) and 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.0% of 89bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of 89bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mirum Pharmaceuticals and 89bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals $77.06 million 12.95 -$135.66 million ($3.65) -7.19 89bio N/A N/A -$102.03 million ($2.82) -6.57

Profitability

89bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mirum Pharmaceuticals. Mirum Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 89bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Mirum Pharmaceuticals and 89bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals -134.90% -91.76% -38.33% 89bio N/A -50.72% -40.53%

Volatility and Risk

Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 89bio has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and 89bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 1 3.25 89bio 0 0 6 1 3.14

Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.67%. 89bio has a consensus price target of $37.11, indicating a potential upside of 100.38%. Given 89bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 89bio is more favorable than Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

89bio beats Mirum Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease. It also develops Volixibat drug for treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis and primary biliary cholangitis in adults. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About 89bio

(Free Report)

89bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. 89bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

