Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Trading Down 22.2%

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 22.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 686,931 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 469% from the average daily volume of 120,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08.

Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mission Ready Solutions Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides government contracting solutions to law enforcement, firefighters, first responders, military, and other governmental agencies in Canada and the United States. It offers protective services gears. The company also manufactures and distributes fire, military, emergency, and law enforcement products.

