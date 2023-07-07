Monument Capital Management Purchases 11,584 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 122.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.3% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,091,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.0 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $186.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 106.53%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

