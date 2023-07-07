Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSD. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

MSD stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $7.10.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

