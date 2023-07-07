MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Shares Gap Up to $23.16

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.16, but opened at $25.57. MP Materials shares last traded at $25.04, with a volume of 2,127,204 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Northland Securities cut shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.65.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.89 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 52.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.14 per share, for a total transaction of $126,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,089.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.14 per share, with a total value of $126,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 121,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,089.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $14,057,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,561,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,940. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MP Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MP Materials by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,411,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,193 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 925.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,700 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,876,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MP Materials by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,661,000 after purchasing an additional 838,085 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.