NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 640,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 440,862 shares.The stock last traded at $5.34 and had previously closed at $5.23.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.
NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.
