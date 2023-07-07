NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 640,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 440,862 shares.The stock last traded at $5.34 and had previously closed at $5.23.

NaaS Technology Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NaaS Technology

About NaaS Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NaaS Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NaaS Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in NaaS Technology by 4,856.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 29,965 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NaaS Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NaaS Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. Institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

Further Reading

