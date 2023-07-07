NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
NanoString Technologies Stock Down 7.5 %
Shares of NSTG opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $18.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67.
NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.13 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 252.96% and a negative net margin of 122.19%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoString Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 181.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.
NanoString Technologies Company Profile
NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.
See Also
