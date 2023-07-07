NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEWT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on NewtekOne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewtekOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NewtekOne Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $404.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. NewtekOne has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04.

Insider Activity

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 26.96%. Analysts predict that NewtekOne will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,667,981.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 7,500 shares of company stock worth $92,830 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewtekOne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWT. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in NewtekOne by 127.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,320,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,537 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in NewtekOne in the first quarter worth approximately $2,903,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in NewtekOne in the first quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NewtekOne by 422.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 171,306 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NewtekOne in the first quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. 26.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

