Nir Zuk Sells 36,000 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total value of $9,144,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,630,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,264,400.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $7,752,960.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $253.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.77. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88. The company has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.44.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

