Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Short Interest Update

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,437,200 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 1,747,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 231.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northland Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.43. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $36.03.

Northland Power Increases Dividend

About Northland Power

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.0744 dividend. This is a positive change from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 4.29%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is -341.67%.

(Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.