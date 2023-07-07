Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,262 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $24,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 21,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $456.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $447.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.93.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

