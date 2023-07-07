NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.70.

NVDA stock opened at $421.03 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $439.90. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 219.29, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $364.25 and a 200 day moving average of $269.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

