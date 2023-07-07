Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 16,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 26.8% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 78,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 27,524 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.15. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

