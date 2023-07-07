Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Short Interest Update

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 752,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Oil States International from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oil States International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OIS opened at $7.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.67. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $474.17 million, a P/E ratio of 246.00 and a beta of 2.94.

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oil States International will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Oil States International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,325,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Oil States International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 25,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

